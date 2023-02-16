Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belt 62, Great Falls Central 17
Box Elder 52, Big Sandy 44
Chinook 52, Turner 15
Circle 80, Brockton 31
Colstrip 68, Lame Deer 21
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 44
Forsyth 59, St. Labre 27
Fort Benton 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 23
Highwood 45, Winnett-Grass Range 27
Lustre Christian 57, Frazer 42
Nashua 50, Dodson 39
North Star 61, Hays-Lodgepole 31
Park City 39, Plenty Coups 34
Red Lodge 62, Joliet 48
Richey-Lambert 67, Savage 61
Roy-Winifred 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27
Shepherd 61, Roundup 12
Shields Valley 65, Lima 24
White Sulphur Springs 58, Sheridan 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/