Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belt 62, Great Falls Central 17

Box Elder 52, Big Sandy 44

Chinook 52, Turner 15

Circle 80, Brockton 31

Colstrip 68, Lame Deer 21

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 44

Forsyth 59, St. Labre 27

Fort Benton 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 23

Highwood 45, Winnett-Grass Range 27

Lustre Christian 57, Frazer 42

Nashua 50, Dodson 39

North Star 61, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Park City 39, Plenty Coups 34

Red Lodge 62, Joliet 48

Richey-Lambert 67, Savage 61

Roy-Winifred 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27

Shepherd 61, Roundup 12

Shields Valley 65, Lima 24

White Sulphur Springs 58, Sheridan 18

