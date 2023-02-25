Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 43, Valley Center 25
Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 37
Derby 59, Maize 29
Fort Scott 34, Independence 33
Hays 47, Great Bend 40
Highland Park 58, KC Washington 16
Hutchinson 35, Newton 20
Maize South 62, Salina South 33
Olathe North 56, Olathe Northwest 47
Olathe West 49, Olathe East 27
Reno County 57, Tyro Community Christian 18
Salina Central 61, Wichita Campus 15
Shawnee Heights 46, KC Piper 44
St. James Academy 62, BV Northwest 49
Topeka Hayden 39, Eudora 38
Topeka West 54, Leavenworth 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/