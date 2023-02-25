AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 43, Valley Center 25

Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 37

Derby 59, Maize 29

Fort Scott 34, Independence 33

Hays 47, Great Bend 40

Highland Park 58, KC Washington 16

Hutchinson 35, Newton 20

Maize South 62, Salina South 33

Olathe North 56, Olathe Northwest 47

Olathe West 49, Olathe East 27

Reno County 57, Tyro Community Christian 18

Salina Central 61, Wichita Campus 15

Shawnee Heights 46, KC Piper 44

St. James Academy 62, BV Northwest 49

Topeka Hayden 39, Eudora 38

Topeka West 54, Leavenworth 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

