Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 53, Halstead 34

Andover Central 55, Wichita Trinity 15

Arkansas City 53, Wellington 52

Bucklin 41, South Gray 39

Canton-Galva 56, Fairfield 43

Chaparral 44, Sedgwick 28

Cheney 48, Nickerson 9

Clearwater 49, Dodge City 38

Concordia 58, Lafayette (Wildwood), Mo. 48

Derby 61, SM East 43

Emporia 56, Maize 27

Garden Plain 50, Circle 41

Goddard 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31

Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Lawrence Free State 14

Goessel 80, Stafford 23

Haven 52, Rose Hill 23

Hiawatha 47, St. Mary’s 45, OT

Ingalls 50, Satanta 35

Jefferson West 40, Wellsville 30

Kiowa County 36, South Central 23

Lawrence 41, Topeka West 33

Linn 53, Onaga 42

Little River 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 35

Maize South 52, Mill Valley 20

Marais des Cygnes Valley 50, Hartford 42

Marysville 44, Jackson Heights 42

Minneola 51, Pawnee Heights 46

Moundridge 50, Belle Plaine 36

Mulvane 36, Conway Springs 31

Olathe Northwest 48, Newton 22

Parsons 50, Chanute 46

Spearville 52, Hodgeman County 49

Spring Hill 56, Baldwin 44

St. James Academy 64, Manhattan 31

Topeka 69, Wichita Northwest 34

Topeka Hayden 47, Nemaha Central 40

Topeka Seaman 60, SM West 52

Washburn Rural 44, Wichita Life Prep 41

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, SM Northwest 47

Wichita East 47, Augusta 32

    • Wichita North 48, Wichita Collegiate 37

    Wichita South 31, Shawnee Heights 28

    Wichita Southeast 62, Olathe South 57

    Wichita Sunrise 51, Berean Academy 49

    Winfield 43, Wichita Campus 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

