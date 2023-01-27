Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 53, Halstead 34
Andover Central 55, Wichita Trinity 15
Arkansas City 53, Wellington 52
Bucklin 41, South Gray 39
Canton-Galva 56, Fairfield 43
Chaparral 44, Sedgwick 28
Cheney 48, Nickerson 9
Clearwater 49, Dodge City 38
Concordia 58, Lafayette (Wildwood), Mo. 48
Derby 61, SM East 43
Emporia 56, Maize 27
Garden Plain 50, Circle 41
Goddard 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31
Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Lawrence Free State 14
Goessel 80, Stafford 23
Haven 52, Rose Hill 23
Hiawatha 47, St. Mary’s 45, OT
Ingalls 50, Satanta 35
Jefferson West 40, Wellsville 30
Kiowa County 36, South Central 23
Lawrence 41, Topeka West 33
Linn 53, Onaga 42
Little River 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 35
Maize South 52, Mill Valley 20
Marais des Cygnes Valley 50, Hartford 42
Marysville 44, Jackson Heights 42
Minneola 51, Pawnee Heights 46
Moundridge 50, Belle Plaine 36
Mulvane 36, Conway Springs 31
Olathe Northwest 48, Newton 22
Parsons 50, Chanute 46
Spearville 52, Hodgeman County 49
Spring Hill 56, Baldwin 44
St. James Academy 64, Manhattan 31
Topeka 69, Wichita Northwest 34
Topeka Hayden 47, Nemaha Central 40
Topeka Seaman 60, SM West 52
Washburn Rural 44, Wichita Life Prep 41
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, SM Northwest 47
Wichita East 47, Augusta 32
Wichita North 48, Wichita Collegiate 37
Wichita South 31, Shawnee Heights 28
Wichita Southeast 62, Olathe South 57
Wichita Sunrise 51, Berean Academy 49
Winfield 43, Wichita Campus 28
