AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Ohio 56, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 27

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33, Allen Park Cabrini 20

Cle. St. Martin De Porres, Ohio 64, Detroit Cristo Rey 47

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 56, Mackinac Island 26

DeWitt 54, Traverse City Central 37

Macomb Lutheran North 57, St. Mary’s Prep 49

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Royal Oak Shrine 21

Springport 59, Hanover-Horton 30

St. Catherine 54, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 43

Traverse City St. Francis 73, Oscoda 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.