Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayonne 53, Secaucus 46
Clearview Regional 51, Vineland 40
Clifton 49, Dwight-Morrow 31
Eastside Paterson 50, Wayne Hills 39
Hanover Park 52, Livingston 36
Hillsborough 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 48
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60, University 54
Irvington 42, Union 40
Mainland Regional 46, Atlantic City 26
Notre Dame 58, Monroe 44
Old Bridge 55, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50
Pascack Valley 68, Morris Hills 36
Piscataway Tech 53, Noor-Ul-Iman School 36
Rutgers Prep 64, Gill St. Bernard’s 39
Sterling 37, Bishop Eustace Prep 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/