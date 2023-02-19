AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bayonne 53, Secaucus 46

    Clearview Regional 51, Vineland 40

    Clifton 49, Dwight-Morrow 31

    Eastside Paterson 50, Wayne Hills 39

    Hanover Park 52, Livingston 36

    Hillsborough 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 48

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60, University 54

    Irvington 42, Union 40

    Mainland Regional 46, Atlantic City 26

    Notre Dame 58, Monroe 44

    Old Bridge 55, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50

    Pascack Valley 68, Morris Hills 36

    Piscataway Tech 53, Noor-Ul-Iman School 36

    Rutgers Prep 64, Gill St. Bernard’s 39

    Sterling 37, Bishop Eustace Prep 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

