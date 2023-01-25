Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 59, Fairview 3
Ballard Memorial 59, Community Christian (Paducah) 22
Barren Co. 42, Russellville 37
Belfry 48, Magoffin Co. 45
Bourbon Co. 47, George Rogers Clark 13
Boyle Co. 40, Collins 36
Bracken Co. 34, St. Patrick 26
Breckinridge Co. 60, Frederick Fraize 23
Caldwell Co. 63, University Heights 30
Campbell Co. 80, Harrison Co. 38
Conner 64, Highlands 62, OT
Corbin 62, Williamsburg 35
Dixie Heights 75, Lloyd Memorial 34
Edmonson Co. 50, Clinton Co. 32
Franklin-Simpson 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 35
Graves Co. 45, Calloway Co. 34
Green Co. 58, Glasgow 48
Highlands Latin 46, Lou. Western 30
John Hardin 68, Fort Knox 21
LaRue Co. 63, Caverna 43
Letcher County Central 71, Harlan 66
Lewis Co. 53, Elliott Co. 15
Lex. Tates Creek 53, Lex. Bryan Station 38
Lexington Catholic 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 18
Livingston Central 35, Murray 30
Lou. Brown 34, Lou. Jeffersontown 16
Lou. Collegiate 42, Lou. Southern 19
Madison Southern 49, Lincoln Co. 37
Marion Co. 58, Garrard Co. 56
Marshall Co. 59, Christian Fellowship 51
McCracken County (Paducah) 87, St. Mary (Paducah) 20
Mercer Co. 54, West Jessamine 40
Newport Central Catholic 57, Newport 20
North Laurel 79, Bell Co. 58
Owsley Co. 78, Oneida Baptist 25
Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 51
Perry Co. Central 55, Morgan Co. 38
Pike Co. Central 68, Phelps 42
Raceland 64, West Carter 60
Rockcastle Co. 64, Estill Co. 26
Scott 64, Beechwood 52
Somerset 69, Elizabethtown 40
South Fulton, Tenn. 72, Fulton City 31
South Laurel 72, Whitley Co. 45
South Warren 52, Warren East 40
Spencer Co. 57, South Oldham 34
Taylor Co. 55, Hart Co. 41
Union Co. 65, Christian Co. 42
Walton-Verona 60, Henry Co. 36
Warren Central 40, Kenwood, Tenn. 32
Wolfe Co. 59, Breathitt Co. 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madisonville vs. Crittenden Co., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/