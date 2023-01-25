AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 59, Fairview 3

Ballard Memorial 59, Community Christian (Paducah) 22

Barren Co. 42, Russellville 37

Belfry 48, Magoffin Co. 45

Bourbon Co. 47, George Rogers Clark 13

Boyle Co. 40, Collins 36

Bracken Co. 34, St. Patrick 26

Breckinridge Co. 60, Frederick Fraize 23

Caldwell Co. 63, University Heights 30

Campbell Co. 80, Harrison Co. 38

Conner 64, Highlands 62, OT

Corbin 62, Williamsburg 35

Dixie Heights 75, Lloyd Memorial 34

Edmonson Co. 50, Clinton Co. 32

Franklin-Simpson 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 35

Graves Co. 45, Calloway Co. 34

Green Co. 58, Glasgow 48

Highlands Latin 46, Lou. Western 30

John Hardin 68, Fort Knox 21

LaRue Co. 63, Caverna 43

Letcher County Central 71, Harlan 66

Lewis Co. 53, Elliott Co. 15

Lex. Tates Creek 53, Lex. Bryan Station 38

Lexington Catholic 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 18

Livingston Central 35, Murray 30

Lou. Brown 34, Lou. Jeffersontown 16

Lou. Collegiate 42, Lou. Southern 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Southern 49, Lincoln Co. 37

Marion Co. 58, Garrard Co. 56

Marshall Co. 59, Christian Fellowship 51

McCracken County (Paducah) 87, St. Mary (Paducah) 20

Mercer Co. 54, West Jessamine 40

Newport Central Catholic 57, Newport 20

North Laurel 79, Bell Co. 58

Owsley Co. 78, Oneida Baptist 25

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 51

    Perry Co. Central 55, Morgan Co. 38

    Pike Co. Central 68, Phelps 42

    Raceland 64, West Carter 60

    Rockcastle Co. 64, Estill Co. 26

    Scott 64, Beechwood 52

    Somerset 69, Elizabethtown 40

    South Fulton, Tenn. 72, Fulton City 31

    South Laurel 72, Whitley Co. 45

    South Warren 52, Warren East 40

    Spencer Co. 57, South Oldham 34

    Taylor Co. 55, Hart Co. 41

    Union Co. 65, Christian Co. 42

    Walton-Verona 60, Henry Co. 36

    Warren Central 40, Kenwood, Tenn. 32

    Wolfe Co. 59, Breathitt Co. 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Madisonville vs. Crittenden Co., ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.