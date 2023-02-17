Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 33, DSST: College View 18
Alamosa 64, Bayfield 11
Arrupe Jesuit 69, Arvada 52
Bennett 49, Sheridan 15
Broomfield 71, Fairview 28
Colo. Springs Christian 56, The Vanguard School 45
Eads 44, Genoa-Hugo 14
Englewood 55, Middle Park 48
Fossil Ridge 45, Poudre 37
Grandview 55, Cherry Creek 36
Green River, Utah 58, De Beque 34
Ignacio 46, Montezuma-Cortez 31
La Veta 54, Sierra Grande 52
Lamar 39, Ellicott 34
Manitou Springs 65, Woodland Park 44
McClave 58, Wiley 14
Moffat County 52, Grand Valley 50
North Fork 34, Cedaredge 28
Northfield 61, Ponderosa 49
Northridge 60, Niwot 20
Palmer 48, Harrison 22
Regis Groff 37, DSST: Byers 20
Sedgwick County 51, Fleming 36
Severance 48, Frederick 46
SkyView Academy 61, Denver Waldorf 24
Skyline High School 41, Fort Morgan 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/