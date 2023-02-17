AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 33, DSST: College View 18

Alamosa 64, Bayfield 11

Arrupe Jesuit 69, Arvada 52

Bennett 49, Sheridan 15

Broomfield 71, Fairview 28

Colo. Springs Christian 56, The Vanguard School 45

Eads 44, Genoa-Hugo 14

Englewood 55, Middle Park 48

Fossil Ridge 45, Poudre 37

Grandview 55, Cherry Creek 36

Green River, Utah 58, De Beque 34

Ignacio 46, Montezuma-Cortez 31

La Veta 54, Sierra Grande 52

Lamar 39, Ellicott 34

Manitou Springs 65, Woodland Park 44

McClave 58, Wiley 14

Moffat County 52, Grand Valley 50

North Fork 34, Cedaredge 28

Northfield 61, Ponderosa 49

Northridge 60, Niwot 20

Palmer 48, Harrison 22

Regis Groff 37, DSST: Byers 20

Sedgwick County 51, Fleming 36

Severance 48, Frederick 46

SkyView Academy 61, Denver Waldorf 24

Skyline High School 41, Fort Morgan 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

