Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop
FILE - Ice-T performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 1, 2023. Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D of the rap group Public Enemy, pose for photographers upon their arrival for the MTV Music Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Sept. 8, 1994. In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there’s been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it’s spread out until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” became an anthem when it was created for filmmaker Spike Lee’s 1989 classic “Do the Right Thing,” which chronicled racial tension in a Brooklyn neighborhood. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turned 50 this August. Born in the Bronx and spread to every corner of the world, it’s hard to find the words to express the culture’s influence and legacy — but, hey, that’s what the music is for.
To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7.
“Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” said Public Enemy ‘s Chuck D in a statement. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”
Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform. Additional acts will be announced soon.
“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” said Flavor Flav in a statement.
Registration for the free concert is now open at NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com. Tickets are first come, first serve. VIP packages will be available for purchase on the site as well.