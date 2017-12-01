Hit-and-run crash causing traffic problems at Mt. Lebanon intersection

Traffic could be congested at a Mt. Lebanon intersection Thursday morning after a hit-and-run crash damaged traffic signals.

A driver hit a traffic signal at Beverly Road and North Meadowcroft Avenue Wednesday night and took off, police told the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV.

The damage took out the traffic lights there. Crews are expected to be working Thursday to repair it, and drivers should expect delays at the intersection throughout the day.

Investigators said the suspect’s car is believed to be a grey or silver Honda sedan with out-of-state plates. The vehicle should have some front-end damage.

Police were checking surveillance cameras in the area and asking anyone with information to call Mt. Lebanon police.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.