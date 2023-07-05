Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Hockey Canada names Katherine Henderson its new president and CEO

 
TORONTO (AP) — Hockey Canada has named former Curling Canada head Katherine Henderson its new president and chief executive officer.

The Tuesday announcement comes as Hockey Canada tries to rebuild after a series of scandals last year rocked the national sport organization.

“Katherine has the track record and experience to lead the ongoing transformation of Hockey Canada,” federation board chair Hugh L. Fraser said in a statement.

The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new Player Inclusion Coalition aimed at diversifying hockey and making it more welcoming.

“With her at the helm we are confident that we will continue to take the steps necessary to ensure hockey is a safe and inclusive sport and that Hockey Canada benefits from best-in-class governance.”

Hockey Canada was heavily criticized last year for its handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts. Several revelations about the organization emerged, renewing conversation about toxic culture within the sport.

Hockey Canada’s board of directors resigned in October, along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

A new board of directors was named and Fraser, a retired judge, came on board as chair. The federation has implemented many of the governance changes outlined in a damning independent report.

“The future of hockey is limitless,” Henderson said in a release. “As a winter sport nation, with a long tradition in our ice and snow sports, playing and watching hockey is undeniably a part of who we are as Canadians.

“I am looking forward to working with our board and staff, our athletes, our members and local associations, our corporate and hockey partners, and our fans and participants to ensure that all Canadians have a personal hockey experience that is right for them.”

