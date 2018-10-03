Penguins’ Student Rush program back for 2018-19 season

Hockey is back. The GNC Student Rush program is back.

What more do you need?

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the program, which gives high school and college students access to discounted tickets, will return for the 2018-19 season.

According to the Penguins website, 300 Student Rush tickets are available for the season and home opener against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. For Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, 400 tickets are available.

“College and high school students represent the future of Penguins hockey,” Terry Kalna, the team’s senior vice president of sales and broadcasting, said in a release. “We’re excited to team up once again with GNC to offer them a chance to experience Penguins games at a discounted price. It is very important for us to continue to build our connection with the young people of our region.”

Student Rush tickets are sold online beginning at 10 a.m. on game days, with tickets being released throughout the day. To receive the ticket link, students can join the GNC Student Rush Mobile Alert Club by texting RUSH to 32623. Students can pick up their tickets with a vaild student ID at the GNC Student Rush window at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office.