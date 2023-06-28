A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

Tennessee State will become the first HBCU to add ice hockey

Minnesota Wild hockey player Ryan Reaves, right, pretends to fight with Hayden Spalin during a youth hockey clinic with NHL top draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Minnesota Wild hockey player Ryan Reaves, right, pretends to fight with Hayden Spalin during a youth hockey clinic with NHL top draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Minnesota Wild hockey player Ryan Reaves talks with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman before a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men's and women's players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Minnesota Wild hockey player Ryan Reaves talks with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman before a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men’s and women’s players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Former NHL hockey player Anson Carter delivers remarks during a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men's and women's players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Former NHL hockey player Anson Carter delivers remarks during a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men’s and women’s players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Former NHL hockey player Mark Fraser delivers remarks during a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men's and women's players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Former NHL hockey player Mark Fraser delivers remarks during a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men’s and women’s players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.

The school plans to have a men’s team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of fielding Division I men’s and women’s teams “in the near future.”

The Tennessee State program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players’ Association and the Nashville Predators. The announcement was made hours before the start of the NHL draft, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the city where the university is located.

“Together, we celebrate the power of collaboration as we dismantle barriers, diversify the game, and propel hockey into a new era of inclusivity,” Tennessee State athletic director Mikki Allen said in a statement. “This partnership serves as a catalyst, driving change and ensuring that the game we love embraces the beauty of diversity.”

Since 2017, the NHL and the players’ union have sponsored feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs. The study for Tennessee State began in 2021.

Tennessee State’s addition follows a trend of HBCUs adding sports outside their more traditional offerings of football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s track and field. Earlier this year, The Associated Press contacted 46 Division I and D-II HBCUs and five conference offices about the trend. Twenty schools responded, saying they had added at least 42 NCAA championship or emerging sports since 2016, including at least 32 sports since 2020 alone.

In 2022-23, Fisk University became the first HBCU to offer women’s gymnastics. Morgan State will become the only HBCU offering Division I men’s wrestling this coming school year.

“Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access,” university president Glenda Glover said.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports