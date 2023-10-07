Hamas-Israel
Sports

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest draw 0-0 in Hodgson’s 400th Premier League game

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, left and Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier vie for the ball , during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, left and Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier vie for the ball , during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, left, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, left, and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Nottingham Forest's Murillo has an attempt on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo has an attempt on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, right, punches clear during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, right, punches clear during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
 
LONDON (AP) — A week after shocking Manchester United, Crystal Palace was held to a 0-0 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

In Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s 400th Premier League, his team could not mark the occasion with a win, while injuries to Jeffrey Schlupp and Jairo Riedewald were a concern.

Morgan Gibbs-White came closest to scoring for Forest at Selhurst Park when he clipped the inside of the post in the first half and Jean-Philippe Mateta could have scored for Palace after the break.

Palace had won 1-0 at United the previous week, but could not add another three points against Forest.

Forest should have taken the lead after 20 minutes when Gibbs-White’s side-foot volley beat Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and caught the inside of the post, but did not cross the line.

Palace came close in the second half when Tyrick Mitchell found Odsonne Edouard, who picked out Mateta on the right edge of the area and his effort rolled just wide.

Forest was denied later when Joachim Anderson stuck out a leg to prevent substitute Gonzalo Montiel scoring from close range and Johnstone saved from Nicolas Dominguez.

