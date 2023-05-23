Wang, Vetrano combine for 9 RBIs, Boston College tops Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Wang and Joe Vetrano combined for nine RBIs — all with two outs — and Boston College opened the ACC Tournament with an 11-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Pool play continues on Wednesday with Virginia Tech (30-22) facing No. 3 seed Clemson (39-17). Boston College (35-17) plays the Tigers on Friday for a chance to reach the ACC semifinals.

Boston College scored nine runs with two outs — led by Wang’s five RBIs. Vetrano and Wang each had a two-run double in the third inning to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead. Wang cleared the bases with a double in the seventh for an 8-6 lead and Vetrano added a bases-loaded single in the seventh.

Barry Walsh made a leaping catch at the wall in the third inning and he ended the game with a diving catch in center field.

Henry Leake (4-5) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of work and Andrew Roman earned his ninth save of the season. Eric Schroeder got the start for the Eagles and went 2 1/3 innings, retiring six of his last seven batters.

Carson Jones and Clay Grady each had two RBIs for Virginia Tech. Starter Jonah Hurney allowed three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

___

