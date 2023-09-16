Sluka accounts for 6 touchdowns, including 3 TD passes to Coker; Holy Cross beats Yale 49-24

Matthew Sluka threw four touchdowns passes, including three to Jalen Coker, and added rushing TDs of 19 and 18 yards to help Holy Cross beat Yale 49-24 on Saturday.

Sluka completed 23 of 30 passes for 275 yards and finished with 14 yards rushing on 98 carries for Holy Cross (2-1), which in ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll. Coker caught nine passes for 124 yards.

Jack Bosman capped a 21-play, 63-yard drive when he kicked a 28-yard field goal that gave Yale a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Crusaders responded with a 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Coker scored on a 2-yard reception about 5 minutes later and Sluka’s second TD run made it 21-10 with 1:44 left in the first half.

Nolan Grooms hit Mason Tipton for gains of 33 and 21 yards before the duo connected for a 5-yard touchdown pass that trimmed Yale’s deficit to four points at halftime, but the Crusaders scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Grooms finished 12-of-17 passing for 112 yards for the Bulldogs (0-1). Tre Peterson ran for 95 yards on 17 carries and Tipton had five receptions for 76 yards.

The Crusaders, who have won three in a row against Yale, are 8-29 all time against the Bulldogs.

