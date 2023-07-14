Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
This week in business: retail sales, Netflix earnings, home sales

 
RETAIL BELLWEATHER

The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales figures for June on Tuesday.

Analysts expect that sales jumped 0.5% last month from a modest gain of 0.3% in May. Last month’s increase suggested a still-resilient consumer, though retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March but have recovered since.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Netflix on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service amid a slowdown in growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S.
FILE - A Netflix sign is photographed outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Netflix reports earnings on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Netflix reports a first-quarter burst in subscriber growth
Netflix began the year with another burst in subscriber growth that eclipsed analysts’ projections for the third consecutive quarter.
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to shut down DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when the concept of mailing discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service.

Jan.: 2.8

Feb.: -0.7

March -0.9

April 0.4

May: 0.3

June (est.): 0.5

Source: FactSet

NETFLIX RESULTS

Home streaming entertainment company Netflix will report its second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday.

Analysts are forecasting that California-based Netflix added another 1.8 million paid subscribers in the period, after adding a surprising 1.75 million in the previous quarter. It was a strong start to the year for Netflix, which had been seeing some erosion in its subscriber base. Analysts are forecasting that Netflix earned $2.85 per share in the second quarter on $8.3 billion in sales.

HOME SALES

The National Association of Realtors on Thursday releases monthly data for sales of existing homes.

Economists forecast that home sales dipped modestly in June. In May, existing home sales rose 0.2% from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million. Analyst are forecasting sales of 4.25 million for June. The good news for buyers is that prices are dropping — the national median home price fell 3.1% from May last year to $396,100. The bad news? Supply is near an all-time low.

U.S. home sales by month, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Jan.: 4.00 million

Feb.: 4.55 million

March: 4.30 million

April: 4.29 million

May: 4.30 million

June (est.): 4.25 million

Source: FactSet