Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
U.S. News

Homeless World Cup makes US debut in California and scores victories beyond the field for players

Created twenty years ago, the Homeless World Cup is being held this week in the U.S. for the first time. Players from around the world who are experiencing homelessness or have recently been homeless take part in the street-style soccer tournament. (July 13) (AP video by Haven Daley)

By SOPHIE AUSTIN
 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lisa Wrightsman was a former college soccer player whose life was derailed by drug addiction before she eventually made her way back to the sport through a tournament for players from around the globe who have experienced homelessness.

Wrightsman qualified for the Homeless World Cup in Brazil. It was a competition that would forever change her life. When she returned to Sacramento, friends at the sober living facility where Wrightsman lived told her they wanted “to feel the way you look right now.”

“I actually started to feel value,” she said. “The whole tournament kind of instills you with that.”

Other news
Anna Reynolds-Madsen, 9, performs tricks on the ramp after the ribbon cutting celebration on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Regency Community Park in Sacramento, Calif., for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, named in honor of the former Sacramento resident who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in January. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
California skate park named for Black motorist fatally beaten in police traffic stop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials dedicated a California skate park Sunday in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who spent much of his youth in the state and was killed last January in what prosecutors said was a fatal beating by police in Tennessee during a traffic stop.
The offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento are seen in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. Sixteen migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were brought to the diocese's offices on Friday, June 2, 2023, after being flown from Texas to Sacramento. (AP Photo/Tran Nguyen)
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, disputes claims of coercion
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration says three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the southern border to California on private planes went willingly.
FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of semi-automatic assault-style weapons in the state, April 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Olympia, Wash. A U.S. judge on Tuesday, June 6, rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions
A federal judge has rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles. U.S.
FILE - Fresno County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team members return upriver to a boat launch near the Pine Flat Dam near Sanger, Calif., after reports that a boy's body had been recovered on the Kings River, May 22, 2023. California rivers fed by winter's massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into deadly torrents, drawing warnings from public safety officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and the traditional start of outdoor summer recreation. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)
California’s epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend
California rivers fed by winter’s massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into cold and deadly torrents, drawing warnings from officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend’s traditional start of outdoor summer recreation.

Wrightsman is now a coach for the U.S. women’s team in the Homeless World Cup. The tournament made its U.S. debut July 8 in the capital of California, a state home to the largest homeless population in the country. It runs through Saturday.

The tournament is being held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, when homeless populations surged in many U.S. cities. In Sacramento alone, it increased 68% between 2020 and 2022.

Thirty countries are competing in the games with teams that include people who have lived on the streets to refugees to foster children.

They include Yuli Pineda, who moved to California from Honduras and was living with a foster family when she joined. Pineda said she’s found a sense of community playing for the U.S. team.

“Every single player comes from different backgrounds,” Pineda, 18, said. “It’s amazing that in a short amount of time we have connected that fast.”

One of the special parts about soccer is that it is so popular across the globe, said Lawrence Cann, founder of Street Soccer USA, which organizes the U.S. men’s and women’s teams.

“Imagine if you’re isolated, you feel some level of shame with everything that comes along with being homeless,” Cann said. “This gives you a natural way to connect to the largest community in the world, which is the soccer community.”

Mel Young, who co-founded the organization running the tournament, said the aim is to build players’ confidence to achieve their goals beyond the games. Some of the athletes have gone on to play professionally, but that’s not the point, Young said.

“The events are fantastic. I urge anyone to come and watch,” Young said. “But it’s about moving on. It’s about impact. It’s about people changing their lives.”

Young said he has witnessed the transformation. Years ago, Young said he got on a bus in his native Scotland and was surprised to find out the driver was a former player who competed in the tournament. He told Young he got his bus driving license after the games, was living in an apartment and engaged to be married.

Wrightsman grew up in a Sacramento suburb and was a striker for California State University, Sacramento, also known as Sac State. She struggled with drug addiction and ended up in a sober living facility, which made her eligible to qualify for the Homeless World Cup. At the tournament in 2010, she remembered how much she loved playing, and it built her confidence knowing she could share her knowledge with players who were less experienced.

This year, players are battling dry, hot weather in Sacramento, with temperatures set to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) by Friday. Some of the games were scheduled for later to avoid the most intense heat of the day.

The games are much shorter than traditional soccer matches, lasting only seven minutes each half, so anyone can participate. Each country can bring a men’s and women’s team. Women can compete on the men’s team if the country is not bringing a women’s team.

On a recent day at Sac State’s Hornet Stadium, players tried to cool down by sitting in the shade under bleachers and tents or by placing wet towels around their necks.

In the stands, spectators waved flags and sported jerseys and caps to show support for their country’s team. Supporters of the Mexican women’s team chanted “Si, se puede!” or “Yes, you can!” during a group stage match Tuesday as the reigning champions fought to win their eighth title.

For Sienna Jackson, a 24-year-old Sacramento native on the U.S. women’s team, playing soccer offered a welcome escape from stress growing up.

“It was something to get my mind off of my life and kind of calm me down,” said Jackson, who experienced homelessness for four years starting at the age of 19.

Jackson now lives in an apartment, works with a pediatric dentist and is studying dental assisting at Carrington College, a career-training school in Sacramento.

___

Associated Press journalist Haven Daley contributed.

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @sophieadanna.