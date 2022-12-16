Police arrest wife of man accused of killing 4 in Nebraska

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested the wife of a man charged with killing four people last August in a small northeast Nebraska town.

The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators charged Carrie Jones with first-degree homicide in connection with the Aug. 4 deaths in Laurel, Nebraska. The arrest came more than four months after police arrested Jason Jones on murder charges.

Jason Jones is accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55. Police allege he then killed a neighbor, Michele Eberling, 53. Fires were also started at the victims’ homes after their deaths, police said.

He was suffering from burns when he was arrested and was treated at a hospital for more than two months. His arraignment is set for Jan. 23.

On Friday, the state patrol said in a statement that an examination of phones owned by Jason and Carrie Jones indicated that Carrie Jones “played a role prior to the murders.”

She was arrested at her home and taken to the Antelope County Jail. Beside the homicide charge, she was charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Laurel is a community of less than 1,000 people, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Jason Jones will be arraigned next month, not that he has already entered a plea of not guilty.