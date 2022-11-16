Man sentenced to 12 years in fatal Tennessee boating crash

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for being intoxicated and causing a boating crash that killed a father and daughter on a West Tennessee lake more than two years ago, authorities said.

Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday at a courthouse in Savannah to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement.

Swearengen was sentenced to 12 years, his driver’s license was revoked for three years and his vessel operating privileges were taken away for 10 years, the agency said.

Swearengen was using a personal watercraft on Pickwick Lake on Aug. 15, 2020, when he collided with another personal watercraft occupied by David Carter, 40, and his 6-year-old daughter, Olivia. Carter and his daughter were killed.

Nicole Carter, David’s wife and Olivia’s mother, said she was begging people to refrain from operating “any form of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”

“What happened to David and Olivia could have been prevented,” Nicole Carter said in a statement. “What started as a fun, family day out on the water ended in the worst way possible.”