Madison woman to prison for providing heroin in overdose death

JEFFERSON — A 42-year-old Madison woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday for providing the heroin that led to a September 2013 drug-overdose death.

Through a plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Christy Scheiber pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of heroin, resulting in the death of 37-year-old Tyler Sterwald of Watertown.

Both Scheiber and Paul Miller, 40, of Watertown were charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Sterwald’s death.

Miller pleaded no contest to the homicide after the two cases were severed legally on a motion from their attorneys in September 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Based on the investigation, Miller contacted Scheiber, who delivered the heroin to Miller, who in turn gave it to Sterwald on Sept. 4, 2013.

In May 2015, Scheiber originally entered a not-guilty plea to the charge and was scheduled for trial. However, she changed the plea to no contest recently.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick on Thursday ordered a sentence of 14 years, including nine years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

As conditions of extended supervision, Koschnick ordered that Scheiber is not to possess or consume any illegal drugs; must take all prescribed medications as prescribed by a physician; is subject to an AODA assessment and any treatment recommended by her agent, as well as random drug and alcohol screening as required by her agent; is not to have any contact with any known drug offender except for treatment purposes or as deemed appropriate by her agent; is to pay restitution of $150 to Sterwald’s mother, Judith Ludwig, for the cemetery plot; is to pay statutory court costs, fees, assessments and surcharges, including a DNA surcharge; and will submit a DNA sample upon demand. Also, as a convicted felon, she is prohibited from possessing a firearm for the rest of her life.

By statute, first-degree reckless homicide charges can be brought if a death was caused during the manufacturing, distribution or delivery of a controlled substance, no matter whether the person killed was involved in any process associated with the controlled substance.

Key components to any homicide charge involving a controlled substance is having the medical examiner determine that the presence of heroin was a significant factor in the deaths.

In this case, Milwaukee County Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Agniewszka Rogalska conducted an autopsy and found that heroin was a significant or substantial factor in Sterwald’s death. The cause of death was listed as being due to a mixed drug intoxication of heroin and oxycodone.

On Thursday, Scheiber’s attorney, Edward Hunt, suggested a sentence of five years in prison and whatever period of extended supervision the court saw fit.

The state, represented by Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, recommended a sentence of 14 years consisting of nine years of initial confinement and five years on extended supervision.

Following arguments from the attorneys, a surveillance video showing Sterwald on his last day alive and impact statements from Ludwig; Douglas Sterwald, Tyler Sterwald’s father; Dennis Sterwald, Tyler’s uncle; and Amber Castonguay, the mother of Tyler’s son; and comments from Scheiber, Koschnick indicated that the state’s recommendation was “fair and reasonable.”

“It is the minimum amount of confinement necessary to protect the public and to reflect the seriousness of the crime,” Koschnick said. “It’s not near the maximum, so, I think, it takes into account the positive factors for the defendant that I have described, including her acceptance of responsibility and her remorse as of late. I believe this is an appropriate sentence to also set an adequate deterrent to others in the community who may be tempted to become involved with dealing heroin.

“This is a separate crime from any other crime that Ms. Scheiber has been convicted of,” he added. “Therefore, I believe that a consecutive sentence is appropriate. The sentence will be served in addition to and consecutive to any previously imposed sentence.”

Ludwig was the first to speak, directly addressing Scheiber as she did so.

“I went to Catholic school and we were always told that the devil takes many changes and takes on many, many looks,” Ludwig said. “You are the devil. You have no remorse. You have nothing. You took my son’s life through whatever means you could.

“You walked around and acted like nothing had ever happened,” she continued. “And to say now that you’re sorry? You’re not sorry. You’re going to be in jail for a long time, actually for the rest of your life because you may be behind bars, but when you get out of the bars, you will always have something waiting for you because you cannot live like this and be the kind of person that you are. Because there’s nothing that I can ever say that will change what has happened. But you are the devil and hell is waiting for you.”

Sterwald’s father, Douglas, also addressed Scheiber.

“I don’t know Ms. Scheiber and, like I said to Paul, nobody means to hurt anybody, but the business they’re in … is selling this deadly drug,” he said. “My wife and I let (Tyler) come live with us and we got him to rehab. He was 15 months clean and sober. He was in nursing school and then he got some heroin and he’s gone. This stuff’s got to stop.”

Douglas said that, not only does he miss Tyler more all the time, but he thinks about the heroin epidemic as a whole. He noted that, when he was in his early 20s, he didn’t often hear about people overdosing on heroin.

“Once in a blue moon, you heard that someone OD’d on heroin; now it’s like a daily occurrence,” Douglas said. “Christy, I hope you think about this a lot. Maybe, when you get out some day, you can do something better with your life and help somebody.”

Dennis Sterwald spoke about how Tyler was more than just a nephew to him. He explained that they were very close and that Tyler shared with him things he didn’t share with others because “he knew he could come to me and get straight answers.

“I remember riding along with his dad and taking (Tyler) to the first treatment center that he ever went to,” Dennis said. “For him to go all those years and have all those struggles and then, finally, we were able to get him in a long-term program and he came out and he was doing so good ...”

He and Tyler were “hanging around again” and had many long, deep talks.

“He was telling me what his goals were, his dreams were and stuff like that and something went haywire and he decided that he needed to get ahold of some heroin,” Dennis said. “It’s obvious that he was relentlessly trying to make that happen. Unfortunately, Christy and Paul happened to be the ones that made that happen.

“I wanted to come here today and I wanted to talk to let you (Christy) know that I’m here to forgive you so that I can go on with my life as best I can,” he added. “Like Doug said, we have more people dying from heroin today than ever before. You chose to be a part of that, you chose to be on the top of the chain when it came to that and for that, unfortunately you have to pay consequences.”

Castonguay was the last to speak.

“I wanted to write and say so many things, but, to be honest, how I feel should not be said out loud,” she said. “I cannot speak for anyone else, but you have made the last three years of my son’s life hard and, at times, almost unbearable.”

Castonguay told Scheiber that she does not deserve one minute of happiness.

“You have proven throughout your life and particularly throughout this horrible incident that you are much more than heartless,” she said. “You are evil; you chose to deal death into our community, spewing your evilness as far and wide as you could. You only stopped because you got caught.

“To make a life dealing deadly drugs calls for extreme justice,” Castonguay added. “You do not care, you are heartless — something Tyler was not. He might have been a lot of things, but heartless was not one of them. … You do not deserve freedom because you are a non-contributor to society. There is no place for you.”

Scheiber’s turn to speak followed her attorney’s recommendations for sentencing.

“I have struggled with addiction for quite some time,” Scheiber said. “A few years ago, I went through a great deal of loss and change in a short amount of time, which left me lost and empty. I made the wrong choices to cope and, for a brief moment in time of my life, I succumbed to the horrid and dangerous drug heroin.

“To supply my own habit, I was reckless and supplied it to others, which is why I sit before you today,” she continued. “I have regrets in life, but none larger than that fatal day I indirectly supplied heroin to Tyler Sterwald, contributing to his death. Knowing that I played a part in a family’s loss and sorrow haunts me day and night and I do give my deepest heartfelt sympathies and apologies to Mr. Sterwald’s family.”

She also apologized to the court, the community and her family, noting that she would live with the guilt caused by her “bad choices” for the rest of her life.

Scheiber also acknowledged that, while nothing would bring back Tyler Sterwald, she still could help make a difference to prevent future victims of heroin.

“I have a vendetta with heroin and I have a voice against it,” Scheiber said. “My knowledge and experience with heroin, combined with more education to become a counselor, I want to deter anyone and everyone I can against this deadly drug. I want and need to make a difference and I believe I can make a difference.

“I have changed and continue to heal,” she continued. “I am resolved to earn the forgiveness of the Sterwald family and the community. I recognize that I am wounded and flawed, but I have seen progress in correcting my character flaws. I will continue to work hard in recovery and I will not disappoint society if I am given a chance to heal well.”

When determining a sentence, the judge indicated that there are multiple factors the court takes into account including the character of the accused, the need to protect the public and the nature of the offense.

“It does appear likely to me that Ms. Scheiber is a mid-level dealer, I think, for the reasons pointed out by Ms. Happ, including the amount of cash that Ms. Scheiber had on hand, that she is not simply a user selling heroin simply to maintain her own addiction,” Koschnick said as he began addressing the defendant’s character. “I don’t know that for a fact because we haven’t explored that with evidence in a formal trial, but, I think, it’s more likely than not that Ms. Scheiber is actively involved in dealing as much as a financial enterprise as to support her own habit.”

The judge gave Scheiber credit for entering a plea.

“By entering a plea to a very serious reckless homicide charge, you accept responsibility for your behavior and you did elevate the need for a trial,” Koschnick said. “There were a number of complicated issues in this case. I agree with Mr. Hunt’s prediction that the trial could have been a very difficult ordeal for the family members of the victim, as well as all the people involved in the case.

“We also don’t know for sure whether a jury would convict,” he added. “It was a strong circumstantial case, in my opinion, but until the jury comes back with their verdict, you don’t know what the verdict’s going to be. So by entering a plea, you have given the state and the victim’s family the certainty of a homicide conviction and you expose yourself to significant penalties.”

Koschnick did question the validity of Scheiber’s remorse, citing facts “that point in both directions” and saying that the “mixed history” makes it hard for him to conclude her remorse was sincere.

While she appeared to express sincere remorse that day, earlier in the case, when Scheiber repeatedly deflected blame onto others, it was the opposite.

“I think that, anytime a person delivers heroin to another person, that death is foreseeable,” Koschnick said. “There’s no reason for me to believe, or anyone else to believe, that you intended to cause the death of Tyler or anyone else. That’s why it’s a reckless crime, not an intentional crime. But the Legislature has prescribed a significant potential penalty to it because it is an act of recklessness to deliver heroin.”

He continued: “We all know it’s a deadly drug and, from the poppy field or laboratory where it originates to the final user who snorts it or injects it and dies, there is a chain of death, essentially, and a chain of responsibility. Every person in that chain, from poppy field or laboratory to the ultimate user or victim, bears some responsibility for the heroin coming into that victim’s possession.”

On one hand, Scheiber is one person removed from Tyler’s death, the judge pointed out. However, on the other hand, one could say she was “higher up the ladder.”

“I think the ladder view is more accurate — you’re higher up in the chain,” Koschnick said. “In my opinion, the higher up one goes in the heroin delivery chain, the more culpable or responsible the person is. The statement attributed to you, quote, ‘I guess I killed a guy,’ does reveal to me a hardness of heart and a lack of remorse.”

Life is precious, he said, and it’s a “very serious matter” to contribute to someone’s early death.

“I haven’t met Tyler, but I’ve seen him on the video and he looks like a nice guy and from what I’ve read he was a nice guy — well-liked, talented musician, loved by his family,” Koschnick said. “And, as far as I know, he didn’t sell drugs to support his habit. There’s a difference between a user and a dealer. You are a dealer.”

The judge said that he is the first person to advocate treatment and rehabilitation for addicts.

“But, when you cross over the line into delivery, you’re entering into a completely different realm and a realm that causes a much greater concern for society, causes action that is much more likely to result in somebody’s death, which is what happened here,” he said.

The heroin epidemic sweeping the nation also adds to the seriousness of the crime, the judge said.

“I do believe that a sentence in this type of case is likely to have a deterrent effect,” he said. “In addition to doing justice here for the family and for the defendant, I need to consider the interest of the public and community protection.

“I think that, if I can impose sentences that make it harder for people to buy heroin on the streets of Jefferson County, then I am performing a positive function for the county,” Koschnick continued. “If it’s harder to get in Jefferson County, I think, our people are going to be safer. That difficulty might be enough to persuade one or two people to give up on the effort.

He added: “It’s a serious problem, it’s a serious crime and I’m not sure if there’s an easy solution out there. If there is, we haven’t discovered it yet.”