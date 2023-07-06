Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Brazil court closes the gates to a soccer match for the first time as punishment

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top sports court has ordered Corinthians to close its doors to spectators for one game after homophobic chants by its fans.

The sanction on Thursday was the first applied against a team in one of the country’s top divisions.

The incident took place on May 14 at NeoQuimica Arena where Corinthians drew with Sao Paulo 1-1 in the Brazilian championship. Thousands of home fans used homophobic slurs against Sao Paulo but none were identified by the club. Corinthians cannot appeal the decision.

Other news
Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
All Blacks name McKenzie at 10, Mo’unga on the bench to face Argentina in Rugby Championship
Damian McKenzie has been handed an unexpected start at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo’unga in the New Zealand team facing Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday in Mendoza.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course
Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course. Koepka is captain of Smash. Wolff is among his three teammates.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis, who was carted off in a Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, will have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury.

“Eight out of nine members (of the court) voted for the historic punishment,” the sports court said in a statement. “It is the first sentence of this kind since the implementation of the new regulations, which this year brought harsher punishments for cases of racism and prejudice.”

Referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo stopped the match in the 62nd minute due to the homophobic chants, which have been sung in Brazilian stadia for decades, and resumed four minutes later.

Corinthians urged fans on the stadium speakers and video screens to stop the chants but that was not considered enough by the sports court.

Court member Mauricio Neves Fonseca said forcing Corinthians to close its gates was a better punishment because the Sao Paulo-based club was already fined last year for a similar incident.

“Discriminatory provocations must end in soccer. Society has changed,” Fonseca said. “Last year they sang the same thing. And at that time, the referee also had to stop the match.”

Corinthians will close its doors on July 29 for a Brazilian championship match against Vasco da Gama.

Corinthians was 16th in the Brazilian championship, near the relegation zone after 13 matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports