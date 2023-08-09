Profit at Japan’s Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a Russian multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mega Millions has a winner

Profit at Japan’s Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales

FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom in Tokyo, May 13, 2022. Honda reported Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom in Tokyo, May 13, 2022. Honda reported Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates.

Honda Motor Co. said its fiscal first quarter profit totaled 363 billion yen ($2.5 billion), up from 149 billion yen.

Quarterly sales jumped 21% to 4.6 trillion yen ($32 billion). Honda’s financial service division also reported growing sales.

Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact, Honda e electric car and Gold Wing motorcycle, said its profitability improved, especially in North America, where production recovered.

Other news
FILE - Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs at the Reading Music Festival in England, Aug. 28, 2022. Hip-hop has been an integral part of social and racial justice movements.It’s also been scrutinized by law enforcement and political groups because of their belief that hip-hop and its artists’ encourage violent criminality. Free speech advocates see the ongoing persecution of rappers as a proxy war primarily waged against Black and Latino people who are the early pioneers of the culture. For hip-hop artists who live under repressive regimes, “dropping bars” to air one’s grievances against the government can mean time behind bars or worse. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Hip-hop and justice: Culture carries the spirit of protest, 50 years and counting
FILE - Salt N' Pepa display the awards they won for Best Rap Duo or Group Performance backstage at the 37th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif., March 1, 1995. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition. At its 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction
FILE - Rapper Jay-Z, left, shakes hands with NBA All-Star Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Feb. 19, 2006. Just as a movie soundtrack helps viewers follow the action of the narrative through each plot twist, hip-hop has done the same for basketball via the NBA. A legacy was passed to Iverson when he entered the NBA in 1996, embodying hip-hop culture in everything he did, from his clothes to his corn rows. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
The NBA has been playing to a hip-hop beat for nearly 50 years

Automakers around the world were slammed by supply shortages because of production delays related to social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But such restrictions have eased, allowing production to pick up again.

Auto sales were about the same in Japan in the latest quarter as in the previous year, while dropping significantly in China because of intense competition from makers of battery electric vehicles, Honda said.

Honda is banking on growth in EVs in the U.S. market, where it recently announced it is joining six other companies in the creation of a high-powered charging network across North America.

Worries about climate change have helped set off a dramatic shift in the auto industry toward battery electric vehicles, allowing for relative newcomers like Tesla and BYD to prosper, while catching some Japanese makers off guard with their hybrids and regular gasoline-powered models.

Honda said a computer chip shortage crimped its motorcycle sales in India, while sales rebounded in Indonesia as production recovered.

Honda said it sold 901,000 vehicles in the latest quarter, up from 815,000 a year earlier. It also sold more motorcycles worldwide at nearly 4.5 million, up from 4.2 million.

Honda added 23 billion yen ($160 million) to its quarterly operating profit because of the impact of currency exchange rates. A weaker yen, trading lately at about 143 yen to the U.S. dollar, is a boon for Japanese exporters by boosting the amount of its overseas earnings when converted into yen.

Honda stuck to its full year projection of an 800 billion yen ($5.6 billion) profit, up from 651 billion yen a year earlier.

Honda shares slipped 0.9% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama