Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Dane Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

Pole sitter Christian Lundgaard leads the field into turn one at the start of the Honda Indy Toronto auto race in Toronto on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Safety personnel untangle a multicar crash at the start of the Honda Indy Toronto auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada armed forces CF18 jets do a flyby over Princes' Gates prior to the Honda Indy Toronto auto race in Toronto on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, foreground, of Denmark, celebrates with his team after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, front left, of Denmark, celebrates with his team after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates his win at the Honda Indy Toronto auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
TORONTO (AP) — Chstian Lundgaard couldn’t wait to shave off his moustache, removing the hair from his upper lip right there on victory lane at the Honda Indy Toronto.

Lundgaard started on the pole and took advantage of the car troubles of IndyCar standings leader Alex Palou to hang on to victory Sunday. His first win on North America’s top open-wheel auto racing circuit also brought to an end a pact with his best friend to keep his moustache until he climbed atop an IndyCar podium.

Lundgaard said he was happy to be rid of the facial hair.

Kevin Harvick (4) sits beside his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kevin Harvick tries to end NASCAR winless drought at New Hampshire race postponed by rain
Rain has postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until Monday. Kevin Harvick will try to end a long losing streak, which would give him the record for the most wins at New Hampshire and an automatic spot in NASCAR’s playoffs.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek drives during qualifying at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend auto racing Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
John Hunter Nemechek wins at New Hampshire for 2nd straight Xfinity trip to victory lane
John Hunter Nemechek held on to win an overtime sprint to the finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and took the checkered flag for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.
FILE - Martin Truex Jr. looks on prior to the NASCAR All-Star Cup Series auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr. has yet to make a decision -- at least, publicly -- on if he’ll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
Martin Truex Jr. is undecided on retirement or another NASCAR season for Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex Jr. knows he has to make a decision soon on his race future. Truex could announcement his retirement or decide to return for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
FILE - Christopher Bell (20) poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, July 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell wins pole for Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

“But I haven’t seen it yet, so I don’t really know what it looks like,” said the 21-year-old Dane, who rubbed his upper lip throughout the post-race news conference. “I guess I’ll wait and see.”

Lundgaard took the pole Saturday as steady rainfall made the street course around Toronto’s Exhibition Place slippery. The son of 2000 European rally car champion Henrik Lundgaard, the IndyCar sophomore took advantage of his off-roading background to secure the No. 1 start position in the race.

But after qualifying, Lundgaard was pessimistic about having the fastest car in the actual race. Ultimately, he felt he had the race under control from start to finish.

“We struggle, especially on the super speedways,” said Lundgaard, who led the race for 53 of the 85 laps. “We’re moving forward even though we don’t have the pace and performance on the super speedways.

“It just means that we’re going to be doing pretty good elsewhere and I think we proved that today.”

Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and nursing a damaged front wing for more than 20 laps. Colton Herta was third for his first podium finish of the season.

Palou had won three of the past four races on the circuit’s schedule. His podium finish Sunday padded his lead in the season’s standings ahead of Scott Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

“I am glad that we were able to overcome. It’s not easy in IndyCar and especially in races like that,” said Palou, who now has 417 points to Dixon’s 300. “I think our race was a lot more difficult than it might seem if you only look at the results.

“At one point, I was in the wall, I didn’t know if we were going to be able to make it from there or not.”

Scott McLaughlin and Dixon both briefly held the lead around the halfway point of the race. But their decisions to not pit during a lengthy yellow flag eventually gave Palou and Lundgaard the chance to move into the lead when they did need to stop.

Lundgaard passed Palou with 24 laps to go and, knowing the Ganassi car’s front wing was coming loose, he floored it.

“I knew I would get past him and that the cars ahead of him had to pit anyway because they wouldn’t be able to make it either on their tires or fuel,” said Lundgaard, who moved into seventh in the IndyCar standings. “I knew I had to overtake just one car and he was struggling.

“As soon as I got past him I just took off.”

Palou’s front wing was barely hanging on by the end of the race, with one end drooping down to the ground and a large crack in the car’s nose.

“I could feel it dragging and I was like ‘Oh man, that’s not good,’” Palou said, adding that he tried to avoid curbs on the street course in an effort to preserve the wing. “I honestly thought that we were not going to end the race with that nose.

“I think it was only the (sponsor stickers) that were holding it on because there was nothing else there.”

Dixon, the defending Honda Indy Toronto champion, started seventh on the grid and even led for several laps but finished fourth after his team miscalculated when he should pit.

McLaughlin, who started the race in second position, finished sixth.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports