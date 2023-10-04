Marc Márquez to end 11-year partnership with Honda at end of MotoGP season

MADRID (AP) — Honda’s MotoGP team and former world champion Marc Márquez will be ending their 11-year partnership at the end of the season, the Japanese engine maker said Wednesday.

Driving a Honda, Márquez won six world championships, won 59 races, and secured 64 pole positions in the MotoGP class.

His last world championship came in 2019. The 30-year-old Spaniard has struggled with injury since he broke his right arm in the 2020 opener. He is currently 15th in the points standings.

The agreement will cut short Márquez’s current contract by one year.

“Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets,” Honda said in a statement.

