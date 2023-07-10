Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK
Religion

Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal wants reconciliation and more hope for young people

FILE - In this image from a video shot by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Chow talks to media during his visit to Beijing, with unidentified men standing behind him, on April 20, 2023. Pope Francis on Sunday, July 9, 2023 announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including Chow. (TVB via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from a video shot by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Chow talks to media during his visit to Beijing, with unidentified men standing behind him, on April 20, 2023. Pope Francis on Sunday, July 9, 2023 announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including Chow. (TVB via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By KANIS LEUNG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal said Monday that he hopes for reconciliation and wants the city to give young people more hope following the economic downturn and a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement.

On Sunday, Pope Francis announced he had chosen 21 new cardinals, including Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow, 64. Chow said it was somewhat unbelievable to learn that he was picked, and that he felt it is a new mission that God assigned to him through the pope.

The ceremony to formally install him as a cardinal will be held in September.

Other news
In this handout photo released by Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a snap presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Uzbekistan is holding a snap presidential election, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent's term from five to seven years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected in 2021 to a second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution. (Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office via AP)
Incumbent Uzbek president wins new term in snap election with token opposition
Uzbekistan’s incumbent president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has overwhelmingly won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which he faced three weak opponents, preliminary results showed Monday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sits in a car as he leaves Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, July 8, 2023 after he informed King Willem-Alexander that his coalition government has resigned. Rutte announced the collapse of the government Friday night and declined to answer reporters' questions as he left. (AP Photo/Michael Corder)
Dutch prime minister says he will leave politics after next election
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he plans to leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.
FILE - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. One possible reason for Prigozhin's mutiny, he said, was the Defense Ministry's refusal to extend a multibillion-dollar contract with his legal catering company, Concord, to supply food to the army. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
The Russian military chief who was targeted in a June rebellion has surfaced in a video
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released a video of the country’s military chief. The video made public on Monday is the first time Gen.
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Iran sentences rapper to more than 6 years in prison over protests, supporters say
Iran has sentenced a popular rapper to six years and three months in prison over his participation in protests that rocked the country last year.

“For Hong Kong, (I hope) the city can have more reconciliation,” he told reporters on Monday. “This is what I hope (we) can achieve.”

Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic ties in 1951 following the Communist Party’s rise to power and the expulsion of foreign priests. For decades, the Vatican and China have experienced tensions alternating with improvement of relations over China’s insistence that it has the right to appoint bishops and the jailing of priests who professed loyalty to the pope.

Chow, who will become the city’s fourth cardinal, is expected to guide flocks in a geopolitical area of keen concern to the Vatican.

In April, he already made a trip to Beijing, marking the first visit to the Chinese capital by the city’s bishop in nearly three decades.

At the end of his trip, he said he invited the state-appointed archbishop of Beijing to visit his city, a symbolic gesture that experts said could strengthen the fragile relationship between China and the Vatican.

In Hong Kong, Chow is widely seen as a moderate, or politically neutral, figure.

But before the Beijing’s trip, Chow suggested the arrested protesters who committed relatively minor crimes in Hong Kong’s 2019 anti-government movement but have not been charged should be handled leniently. He wrote in an article that would help bring hopes and positive energy to those who feel hurt and making them wait for an indefinite time would not help the Hong Kong society recover.

Asked on Monday if he still hopes for more lenient treatments for those arrested, he said he hopes “there will be more reconciliation and more hopes can be given to young people.”

“Especially for those who have made mistakes, so that they can have a future. This is very important,” he added.

The 2019 protests were first sparked by an unpopular extradition bill, which brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Police have arrested more than 10,000 people in connection with the unrest which roiled the city, but many still do not know if they would be charged.