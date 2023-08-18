Hilary grows
Russia-Ukraine war
Maui fires latest
Wander Franco investigation
Fires rage in Canada
World News

Hong Kong judges propose a further delay in the trial of activist publisher Jimmy Lai

FILE - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is about to wear a face mask before entering a court in Hong Kong on May 5, 2020. Hong Kong judges on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, proposed a new delay until December in the trial of a prominent activist publisher who was arrested in August 2020 under a sweeping Beijing-imposed national security law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is about to wear a face mask before entering a court in Hong Kong on May 5, 2020. Hong Kong judges on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, proposed a new delay until December in the trial of a prominent activist publisher who was arrested in August 2020 under a sweeping Beijing-imposed national security law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By KANIS LEUNG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong judges on Friday proposed a new delay until December in the trial of a prominent activist publisher who was arrested in August 2020 under a sweeping Beijing-imposed national security law.

Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces up to life in prison if convicted under the law. He has already been sentenced to five years and nine months in a separate case.

His trial, originally scheduled to begin last December, had already been delayed by judges until September while the Hong Kong government appealed to Beijing to block his attempt to hire a British defense lawyer.

His arrest under the security law was part of Beijing’s unprecedented crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. More than 260 people have been arrested under the law, including many prominent pro-democracy leaders.

Other news
A human-like robot performs near robots of faces that mimic human expressions during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
AP PHOTOS: Lifelike robots and android dogs wow visitors at Beijing robotics fair
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, teachers clean classrooms at a school in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County in north China's Hebei Province on Aug. 11, 2023. A vast swath of northeastern China is threatened by flooding as at least 90 rivers have risen above warning levels and 24 have already overflowed their banks. State media say crews are standing by to defend homes and farmland across the Songliao Basin north of Beijing which includes parts of four provinces and several major cities with a total population of almost 100 million. (Wang Kun/Xinhua via AP)
China’s Xi calls for measures to mitigate disastrous flooding amid economic slowdown
North Korean women wearing track suits with the North Korean flag and the words Taekwon-Do printed on the back walk to Chinese customs after checking in for a flight to Astana at the Capital Airport in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. A team of North Korean Taekwondo athletes are reportedly travelling via China to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, to compete in a Taekwondo competition. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
North Korea appears to be cracking open its sealed border with dispatch of sports delegation

In a hearing Friday, Judge Esther Toh suggested that Dec. 18 would be a better time to start the trial because lawyers and one of her colleagues were handling another case. She said rescheduling would allow them to finish their work in that case first.

The prosecution voiced no objection. Lai’s lawyer, Steven Kwan, said he would need to discuss the proposed timeline with a key member of his team.

Lai is accused of conspiring with others to call for international sanctions or engage in hostile activities against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and a separate sedition charge under a colonial-era law that is also increasingly used to subdue the opposition.

Beijing hasn’t directly ruled on whether foreign lawyers who do not normally practice in Hong Kong can handle national security cases. It said the power to decide belongs to the city’s leader and the committee for safeguarding national security.

The committee later concluded that allowing Lai’s choice, Timothy Owen, to represent him would likely pose national security risks and advised the director of immigration to refuse any work visa applications by Owen that involve representing Lai in the case.