Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

Hong Kong police arrest another person accused of supporting overseas activists

A pro-China group hold a mini protest with a banner reading: "Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law" after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
1 of 4 | 

A pro-China group hold a mini protest with a banner reading: “Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law” after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pro-China protester leaves a mini protest with a shirt reading "I am Chinese" after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
2 of 4 | 

A pro-China protester leaves a mini protest with a shirt reading “I am Chinese” after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pedestrian passes a pro-China group holding a mini protest with a banner reading: "Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law" after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
3 of 4 | 

A pedestrian passes a pro-China group holding a mini protest with a banner reading: “Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law” after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pro-China group hold a mini protest with a banner reading: "Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law" after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
4 of 4 | 

A pro-China group hold a mini protest with a banner reading: “Strong protest against the UK smearing Hong Kong National Security Law” after the British government criticised the arrest warrants issued for 8 pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KANIS LEUNG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested another person accused of supporting overseas activists who allegedly endangered national security, in a further expansion of a government crackdown on pro-democracy dissidents.

Police detained the 24-year-old man at the city’s airport a day after four other people were arrested for allegedly using companies, social media and mobile applications to receive funds for the overseas activists.

“Investigation revealed that the arrested person was suspected of having connection with the group of persons arrested yesterday,” police said in a statement. It did not identify the five suspects.

Other news
Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki speaks to the press after the District Councils (Amendment) Bill, which overhaul district council elections, was passed in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to a law to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public, shutting down further democratic challenges in the city. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Hong Kong changes law to slash directly elected council seats, undermining democratic challenges
Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to a law to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public.
FILE - Members of Hong Kong teen activist Joshua Wong's new political party Demosisto is officially unveiled during a press conference in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 10, 2016. Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, arrested four men on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and commit acts with seditious intent, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Local media outlets are quoted saying the four were former members of the defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas endangering national security
Hong Kong police have arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
In this image from a video, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks in Sydney Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Albanese criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Australian leader criticizes Hong Kong’s attempt to arrest 2 activists who now live in Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia.
FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, March 21, 2023. Lee said Tuesday, July 4, that eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who escaped to the West ‘will be pursued for life’
Hong Kong’s leader says eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po, identified the newly arrested man as Chu Yan-ho, a former member of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto, which was co-founded by British-based activist Nathan Law.

They said the four others are also former Demosisto members, including ex-chairperson Ivan Lam. The Associated Press could not confirm the identities of the five.

The arrests came after police obtained arrest warrants for eight overseas-based activists, including Law, under a Beijing-imposed National Security Law and offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) for information leading to each of their arrests.

The rewards are the first under the law, which was enacted in 2020 following massive pro-democracy protests.

The arrest warrants for the eight quickly drew criticism from Western governments, which took issue with the extraterritorial application of the security law. But Hong Kong leader John Lee said the eight, who live in Western countries including the United States and Britain, will be pursued for life.

The moves further escalated Beijing’s broad crackdown on dissidents under the tough security law. National security authorities have arrested more than 260 people, including many of the city’s leading pro-democracy activists.

Local media say the people arrested Wednesday used a mobile application called “Mee,” which shares information about pro-democracy businesses, to secure funds to support Law. The South China Morning Post said Chu also worked for “Mee.”

The police statement on Thursday said the newly arrested man was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and commit acts with seditious intent. It said the authorities do not rule out further arrests.

Many prominent young activists were members of Demosisto, which had been led by Law and former student leader Joshua Wong. It was disbanded on June 30, 2020, the same day the security law was enacted.