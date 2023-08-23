How to watch GOP debate
Storm Franklin
Serena welcomes second child
Caleb Farley’s father killed
This giraffe has no spots
World News

A Hong Kong court refused to ban a protest song. Now the government has been allowed to appeal

FILE - Demonstrators sing a theme song written by protestors "Glory to Hong Kong" at the Times Square shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The Hong Kong government was given the green light on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 to appeal a court's refusal to ban a protest song, after government lawyers cited national security concerns. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

FILE - Demonstrators sing a theme song written by protestors “Glory to Hong Kong” at the Times Square shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The Hong Kong government was given the green light on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 to appeal a court’s refusal to ban a protest song, after government lawyers cited national security concerns. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

By KANIS LEUNG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government was given the green light on Wednesday to appeal a court’s refusal to ban a protest song, after government lawyers cited national security concerns.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was often sung by demonstrators during months of anti-government protests in 2019. It was later mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international sporting events.

The court’s decision in July not to ban the song was a setback for Hong Kong leaders seeking to crack down on dissent.

Government lawyers sought an appeal, arguing that if the executive authority considered a measure necessary, the court should allow it, unless it considered it will have no effect.

Other news
In this image made from a video, a police van which is believed to be carrying Lui Sai-yu, a jailed university student, arrives at Hong Kong's Final Court of Appeal for the judgement result in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The jailed university student in Hong Kong lost his bid to reduce his five-year sentence for inciting secession in a landmark ruling by the city's top court Tuesday that will have a far-reaching impact on other cases brought under a Beijing-imposed national security law. (AP Photo/Katie Tam)
Hong Kong court upholds minimum sentences for breaching Beijing-imposed security law
FILE - Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, Hong Kong judges proposed a new delay in the trial of a prominent activist publisher who was arrested in August 2020 under a sweeping Beijing-imposed national security law. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces up to life in prison if convicted under the law.(AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Hong Kong judges propose a further delay in the trial of activist publisher Jimmy Lai
Martin Lee, right, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party, leaves high court after a ruling on a challenge that he and six other activists had filed against their conviction on charges of organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash convictions over 2019 protest

The lawyers’ arguments raised concerns over Hong Kong’s judicial independence, which was promised to be keep intact after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Judge Anthony Chan on Wednesday granted the government permission to appeal against his previous ruling, but insisted the grant of an interlocutory injunction banning the song is a matter for the court to decide.

The government went to the court in June after Google resisted pressure to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of “Glory to Hong Kong.”

Critics have warned that granting the request to prohibit the broadcast or distribution of the song would add to a decline in civil liberties since Beijing launched a crackdown following the 2019 protests. They said granting the court order might disrupt the operations of tech giants and hurt the city’s appeal as a business center.

The proposed ban would target anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China. The government also is seeking to ban any actions using the song to incite others to commit secession and insult the national anthem, including online.