Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
World News

Schools and stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim

A person looks at the waves on a promenade during a typhoon in Hong Kong, Monday, July 17, 2023. Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept south of the city. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
By KANIS LEUNG
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept south of the city.

As the financial hub braced for rainy and windy weather, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed. The city’s airport authority said 16 flights were canceled.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, at 12:40am on Monday. It was the first signal of its kind hoisted this year. The weather forecaster expects Talim — with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour — to skirt within 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the south-southwest of Hong Kong on Monday morning.

China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal regions of neighboring Guangdong province and Hainan province on Monday night before entering the Gulf of Tonkin and making another landfall in the Guangxi region on Tuesday. Talim is expected to weaken on Wednesday in Vietnam, it added.

In Hong Kong, the government received 18 reports of fallen trees. Residents were urged to stay away from the shoreline and avoid water sports activities, the observatory said.