Shark warning signs posted after possible encounter off Maui

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials have put up shark warning signs along a Maui beach after a 911 call reporting a possible shark encounter, authorities said Thursday.

First responders were at the scene attempting to account for anyone who may have been involved, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

The possible shark encounter was reported to have occurred about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at Keawakapu Point in South Maui.

Maui firefighters have sent a rescue boat and firefighters.

Warning signs were up from Ulua Point to the Mana Kai condominiums.

The department said officials would release additional details as they become available.