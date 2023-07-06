FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

Wisconsin woman charged with pocketing Honor Flight donations

 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin woman with pocketing tens of thousands of dollars in donations meant for a program that flies veterans to Washington, D.C.

Joni Nogay of Cudahy was charged June 22 with felony theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000. She could face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if she is convicted. She made her initial court appearance Thursday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Nogay ran We Run — They Fly, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that collects donations for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, a program that provides veterans with flights to Washington to see military memorials. The organization raised money for the program through local fundraisers and an annual 5K run in Milwaukee.

Other news
Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime
Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Kansas state Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, makes a point during a meeting of a legislative committee about an audit on counties' election security policies, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The audit says counties don't appear to have strong or detailed enough election security policies in place and that the state isn't providing enough guidance. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas audit questions whether local election security policies are strong enough
A new Kansas audit says county elections security policies don’t appear to be strong or detailed enough and the state doesn’t appear to be giving counties enough guidance.
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Judge orders arrest of gun training center owner in Vermont
A judge on Thursday ordered the owner of a controversial firearms training center in Vermont arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility have been removed or demolished.
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital
The Mississippi Supreme Court is weighing arguments about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.

Nogay, 60, collected more than $100,000 in donations from 2013 to 2023 but deposited most of the money in her personal accounts, prosecutors allege. She made just five donations to the honor flight program during that seven-year span totaling just under $20,000, according to the complaint.

Nogay didn’t enter a plea at her court appearance. Court Commissioner Grace Flynn ordered her to report to the Milwaukee County jail to be booked and released by 5 p.m. Sunday. If she fails to appear, an arrest warrant will be issued.

Nogay’s attorney, Daniel Morgan Adams, told the Journal Sentinel that she’s “dead set on making everyone harmed in this controversy whole.”

“Joni Nogay had every intention of being a community servant, and one thing led to another,” he said. “She is ready to make good on this situation. (The court appearance) is the first step of many for her to make right in the community.”