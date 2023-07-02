Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Miles Bridges returning to Hornets after signing qualifying offer, AP source says

By STEVE REED
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges is returning to the Charlotte Hornets after a year, but without the huge contract that appeared likely before a domestic violence charge.

Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence in July 2022. He pleaded no contest last November and is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the entirety of last season that 20 of those games are considered already served.

He will miss the first 10 games of this season.

Bridges was coming off a career season in 2021-22 when he averaged a team-high 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds and appeared on the verge of signing a multiyear contract worth more than $100 million last summer.

By signing the qualifying offer, the 25-year-old Bridges would become eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season, The Hornets recently selected Brandon Miller from Alabama with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft and he plays the same position as Bridges.

