    Jockey Manny Franco rides 5 winners on Aqueduct card

    March 11, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Manny Franco rode five winners on Friday’s eight-race card at Aqueduct, two months after he bagged a six-win day at the New York racetrack.

    The 28-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico swept the first four races on the card, riding the favorite in three of those races. Franco returned to win the sixth in a photo finish.

    He leads the jockeys’ standings with 56 victories at the winter meet. His six wins on Jan. 6 tied a New York Racing Association record.

    “It means a lot to me. Every win here is special,” Franco said. “It’s hard to get a win, especially here in New York.”

