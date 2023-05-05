Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. Hit Show Manny Franco 30/1 2. Verifying Tyler Gaffalione 24/1 3. Two Phil's Jareth Loveberry 9/1 4. Confidence Game James Graham v 20/1 5. Tapit Trice Luis Saez 5/1 6. Kingsbarns Jose Ortiz 11/1 7. Reincarnate John Velazquez 17/1 8. Mage Javier Castellano 17/1 11. Disarm Joel Rosario 30/1 12. Jace's Road Florent Geroux 32/1 13. Sun Thunder Brian Hernandez Jr. 26/1 14. Angel of Empire Flavien Prat 6/1 15. Forte Irad Ortiz Jr. 5/1 16. Raise Cain Gerardo Corrales 34/1 17. Derma Sotogake Christophe Lemaire 10/1 18. Rocket Can Junior Alvarado 33/1 21. Cyclone Mischief Joel Rosario 49/1 22. Mandarin Hero Kazushi Kimura 36/1 23. King Russell Rafael Bejarano 55/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Brad H. Cox; 2. Brad H. Cox; 3. Larry Rivelli; 4. J. Keith Desormeaux; 5. Todd A. Pletcher; 6. Todd A. Pletcher; 7. Tim Yakteen; 8. Gustavo Delgado; 11. Steven M. Asmussen; 12. Brad H. Cox; 13. Kenneth G. McPeek; 14. Brad H. Cox; 15. Todd A. Pletcher; 16. Ben Colebrook; 17. Hidetaka Otonashi; 18. William I. Mott; 21. Dale L Romans; 22. Terunobu Fujita; 23. Ron Moquett.

Owners (by post position): 1. West, Gary and Mary; 2. Poulin, Jonathan, Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.; 3. Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip; 4. Don’t Tell My Wife Stables; 5. Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck); 6. Spendthrift Farm LLC; 7. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 8. OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH; 11. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 12. West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 13. R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine; 14. Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 15. Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable; 16. Warren, Andrew and Warren, Rania; 17. Hiroyuki Asanuma; 18. Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.; 21. Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons; 22. Hiroaki Arai; 23. Jones, Brereton C. and Naber Racing, LLC.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

