Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

Florida parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after Fourth of July party

 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida, authorities said Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Lakeland couple Joel and Jazmine Rondon have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Authorities said the Rondons accidentally left the 18-month-old girl in her car seat while they removed their two other children and unloaded their vehicle after arriving home from the Independence Day celebration. Joel Rondon discovered his toddler unresponsive in the car the following morning. She was declared dead at a hospital.

Other news
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital
The Mississippi Supreme Court is weighing arguments about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment
The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.
FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
John Berylson, owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies in car crash at age 70
John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall who was remembered for his enthusiasm for the game, has died. He was 70.
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
US senators seek expanded compensation for those exposed to nuclear fallout
U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation from uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.

The couple submitted to drug tests, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Joel Rondon tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and alcohol. His wife was positive for marijuana and alcohol.

An autopsy ruled the toddler’s cause of death as hyperthermia. The couple was arrested Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the Rondons, both 33, have hired an attorney who could comment on the allegations.