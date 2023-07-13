SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
Health

Maryland announces first heat-related death of year

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man died in Cecil County, the state’s health department said.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

Other news
A drill rig for a geothermal heat pump sits outside a home in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2023. A water-filled loop installed several hundred feet deep in your yard is used to either carry heat away from or into the house, depending on the season. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in the coming years. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings.
Patrick Moran, the president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3, speaks to the Maryland Board of Public Works before the panel approved a $13 million settlement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., to resolve claims of unpaid wages due to the changing of timecards at the state's corrections department. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland board OKs $13M settlement in unpaid wage dispute involving correctional officers
A Maryland board has approved a settlement of more than $13 million to resolve claims of unpaid wages due to the changing of timecards at the state’s corrections department, after an investigation by the U.S.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, talks to Treasurer Dereck Davis during a meeting of the Board of Public Works, which approved $2.9 million in compensation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., for John Huffington, who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade spent on death row, for two murders he did not commit. Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who is a board member with Moore and Davis, is seated right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland panel OKs $2.9M compensation for wrongfully convicted man who spent 32 years behind bars
A Maryland board has approved $2.9 million in compensation for a man who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years for two killings he did not commit.
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors are to take effect Saturday in Georgia and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
New state laws are tackling some of the most divisive issues in the U.S., including abortion, gender and guns.

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s in Maryland on Thursday. From May through September, Maryland’s health department monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.