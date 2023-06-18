It’s not clear yet if Red Sox pitcher Houck needs surgery after line drive to the face, Cora says

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck holds a towel to his face as is helped off the field by a trainer after being struck by a line drive on the cheek during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t know yet whether pitcher Tanner Houck will need surgery for a facial fracture he sustained when he was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on Friday.

“He’s going to see the doctor at the end of the week, and then we’ll go from there. I don’t know if surgery is needed or not,” Cora said Sunday morning before Boston faced New York in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Higashioka led off the fifth inning and lined Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle, hitting the 26-year-old right-hander. Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own with a towel covering his face.

“As I’m running down the line, I hoped he got at least something on it before it hit him,” Higashioka said Saturday. “It’s just not something you want to see. I hope he’s still doing good. From what I hear from the guys, he’s alright.”

Cora said teammate Garrett Whitlock visited Houck.

“He finally got some rest. He’s doing better,” Cora said. “He may stop by later today if he’s feeling better.”

