Boston’s Houck hit on face by liner off bat of Yankees’ Higashioka

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck holds a towel to his face as is helped off the field by a trainer after being struck by a line drive on the cheek during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck holds a towel to his face as is helped off the field by a trainer after being struck by a line drive on the cheek during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck received stitches and was checked out at hospital after he left Friday’s matchup with the Yankees when struck on the face with a line drive.

“He was conscious the whole time, so that’s good,” manager Alex Cora said after Boston’s 15-5 win. “He’s got a cut, he’s in the hospital right now getting further tests. Obviously, we’ll know more at the end of the night. But he got lucky.”

With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning, New York’s Kyle Higashioka led off and fell behind 1-2 in the count, before lining Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle and hitting Houck. Cora said it cut him in his cheek area.

“He knew where he was right away and he kept saying he was fine,” Cora said.

Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by athletic trainers. His face was bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power.

“Just a scary moment,” teammate Justin Turner said. “To see him go down like that, not sure where it got him. But to see him get up and walk off the field, I didn’t get a chance to talk to him in the clubhouse but a couple of other guys did. He was in pretty good spirits before he went to the hospital to get some scans. I’ll check in on him. Hopefully it’s just a few stiches and he’ll be back out there.”

He covered his nose with a towel and raised his left fist to the crowd as he walked down the steps into the dugout. Houck was replaced by Joe Jacques.

Houck allowed one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports