Trump indictment. Live updates
Maui fires latest
Wander Franco under investigation
Russia-Ukraine war
Alex Collins dead at 28
U.S. News

Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say

An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion which occurred the day before in Plum, Pa., Aug. 13, 2023. Authorities say the owners of the home were having issues with their hot water tank. But the cause of the blast that killed five people — including two municipal officials — remains under investigation. The explosion in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, file)

An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion which occurred the day before in Plum, Pa., Aug. 13, 2023. Authorities say the owners of the home were having issues with their hot water tank. But the cause of the blast that killed five people — including two municipal officials — remains under investigation. The explosion in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, file)

 
Share

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — The owners of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend were having issues with their hot water tank, authorities said, but the cause of the blast that killed five people — including two municipal officials — remains under investigation.

The explosion in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. It occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a home owned by Heather Oravitz, the town’s community development director, and her husband. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel said Oravitz, 51, and Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, 57, were killed in the blast, along with three others who lived in the neighborhood: Kevin Sebunia, 55; Casey Clontz, 38; and Clontz’s 12-year-old son, Keegan.

Oravitz’s husband, Paul, suffered severe burns over most of his body and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition, Schlegel said. Two others injured in the blast were treated at a hospital and released.

Other news
FILE - Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022. As Republicans aim to gain the one seat they need to retake the Senate in next year's elections, McCormick is a top recruit. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut
FILE - Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. Authorities on Friday, Aug. 11, have released the name of the third person killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth’s capital city.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Coroner’s office releases names of third person killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. Several health plans in the U.S. will not cover the recently approved Alzheimer’s drug for certain customers, exposing those patients to thousands of dollars in potential costs. Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced in July 2023 that it will cover Leqembi shortly after regulators gave the drug full approval. (Eisai via AP, File)
Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers

Emergency responders said people were trapped under debris when they arrived to the scene. County spokesperson Amie Downs said the blast leveled one house and two others were on fire.

Crews from at least 18 fire departments worked to douse the flames.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues, according to Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Allegheny County fire marshal’s office, along with local law enforcement. The investigation was expected to be a “slow and long process,” Imbarlina said.

The fire marshal’s office said in a statement Monday that it was aware of the reported hot water tank issues at the home. The agency planned to investigate the cause of the blast, with the hot water tank issue in mind, and “along with any and all other possibilities,” the statement said.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said official checks by the company indicated that “our system was operating as designed.”

Gas and electric service had been cut off in the area as a precaution, but a plan was in place as of Sunday to restore services.