Politics

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies

 
PHOENIX (AP) — House Minority Leader Andrés Cano formally submitted his resignation from the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday with plans to complete graduate studies.

Cano, 31, had announced his anticipated departure from the state House of Representatives in May after he was accepted at Harvard University to pursue a master’s degree in public administration. His one-year program begins July 11.

Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson.

He was elected to the State House in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of District 20 and to serve as the House Minority Leader,” Cano said in his resignation letter. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my public service after successful completion of my graduate studies.”