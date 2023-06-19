Astros play the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (33-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (39-33, third in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -127, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Houston is 39-33 overall and 20-18 in home games. The Astros have an 18-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 33-38 overall and 16-23 on the road. The Mets have a 24-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .287 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI. Starling Marte is 12-for-43 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .