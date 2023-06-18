Altuve leads Astros against the Reds after 4-hit performance

Cincinnati Reds (36-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-32, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -149, Reds +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Cincinnati Reds after Jose Altuve’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Houston has a 20-17 record in home games and a 39-32 record overall. The Astros have a 32-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 36-35 record overall and a 19-17 record in road games. The Reds are 29-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 17 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .272 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 8-2, .252 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (neck), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .