Cubs aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Astros

Chicago Cubs (19-22, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (22-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (6-0, 1.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -166, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 22-19 record overall and a 9-11 record in home games. The Astros are 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has an 8-11 record on the road and a 19-22 record overall. The Cubs are 16-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a .303 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four home runs, 32 walks and 18 RBI. Dansby Swanson is 11-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .