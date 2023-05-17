Cubs aim to end skid in matchup with the Astros

Chicago Cubs (19-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (23-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA, .97 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (1-0, .77 ERA, .69 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -159, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their four-game slide with a win against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 10-11 record at home and a 23-19 record overall. The Astros are 19-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 19-23 record overall and an 8-12 record in road games. The Cubs have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .337.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 13-for-40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .