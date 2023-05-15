Cubs visit the Astros to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (19-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (21-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 5.95 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (3-4, 2.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -186, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

Houston has a 21-19 record overall and an 8-11 record at home. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Chicago is 19-21 overall and 8-10 on the road. The Cubs have a 2-8 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 10-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 12 home runs while slugging .587. Christopher Morel is 8-for-21 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

