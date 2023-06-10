FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Pena leads Astros against the Guardians following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (36-28, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (30-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (1-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros following a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros
Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2.
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Kyle Tucker also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Bregman’s RBI in the 11th gives the Astros a win over the Dodgers as Freeman gets 2,000th hit
Alex Bregman drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles 6-5 despite squandering a three-run lead on a night the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman collected his 2000th hit.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after Will Smith (16) hit a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2023. They both scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit. He reached the milestone in the eighth inning Sunday night with his second double in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -132, Astros +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians after Jeremy Pena had four hits against the Guardians on Friday.

Cleveland is 30-33 overall and 15-16 at home. The Guardians have gone 14-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has an 18-14 record in road games and a 36-28 record overall. The Astros have an 11-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 18-for-40 with seven doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .248 for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 9-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.