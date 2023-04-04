Tigers take on the Astros after Vierling’s 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (1-3) vs. Houston Astros (2-3)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -284, Tigers +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros after Matt Vierling’s four-hit game on Monday.

Houston went 106-56 overall and 55-26 in home games a season ago. The Astros scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.2.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .231.

INJURIES: Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Tigers: Tyler Nevin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .