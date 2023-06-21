Astros and Mets square off in series rubber match
New York Mets (34-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (40-34, third in the AL West)
Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (6-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -157, Mets +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Houston is 40-34 overall and 21-19 at home. The Astros have gone 32-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.
New York has a 17-24 record on the road and a 34-39 record overall. The Mets have a 20-37 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .277 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .278 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI. Starling Marte is 13-for-44 with three RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs
Mets: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.