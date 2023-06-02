Astros face the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (30-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (33-23, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 2.91 ERA, .95 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -130, Angels +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Houston has a 16-13 record in home games and a 33-23 record overall. The Astros have a 25-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 15-15 record on the road and a 30-28 record overall. The Angels have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 11 doubles and 14 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 15-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .530. Brandon Drury is 12-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .