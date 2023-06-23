Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Astros

Houston Astros (41-34, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (2-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0, .00 ERA, .33 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -190, Astros +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 22-14 at home and 41-33 overall. The Dodgers have a 20-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has a 41-34 record overall and a 19-15 record in road games. Astros hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. David Peralta is 12-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .292 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 16 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-38 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .